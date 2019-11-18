Raptors vs. Hornets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Raptors vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Toronto (home) vs. Charlotte (away)
Current Records: Toronto 8-4; Charlotte 6-7
What to Know
After five games on the road, the Toronto Raptors are heading back home. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory.
It was a hard-fought contest, but the Raptors had to settle for an 110-102 defeat against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. F Norman Powell and PG Fred VanVleet were two go-getters for the Raptors despite the loss. The former shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and six rebounds, while the latter had 24 points and seven assists along with five boards. Powell didn't help his team much against the Portland Trail Blazers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Charlotte escaped with a win against the New York Knicks by the margin of a single free throw, 103-102.
Charlotte's win lifted them to 6-7 while Toronto's loss dropped them down to 8-4. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.60%, which places them first in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Charlotte has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.10% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the Charlotte squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.90
Odds
The Raptors are a big 9-point favorite against the Hornets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
Series History
Toronto have won nine out of their last 14 games against Charlotte.
- Apr 05, 2019 - Charlotte 113 vs. Toronto 111
- Mar 24, 2019 - Charlotte 115 vs. Toronto 114
- Oct 22, 2018 - Toronto 127 vs. Charlotte 106
- Mar 04, 2018 - Toronto 103 vs. Charlotte 98
- Feb 11, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. Charlotte 103
- Dec 20, 2017 - Toronto 129 vs. Charlotte 111
- Nov 29, 2017 - Toronto 126 vs. Charlotte 113
- Mar 29, 2017 - Charlotte 110 vs. Toronto 106
- Feb 15, 2017 - Toronto 90 vs. Charlotte 85
- Jan 20, 2017 - Charlotte 113 vs. Toronto 78
- Nov 11, 2016 - Toronto 113 vs. Charlotte 111
- Apr 05, 2016 - Toronto 96 vs. Charlotte 90
- Jan 01, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Charlotte 94
- Dec 17, 2015 - Charlotte 109 vs. Toronto 99
