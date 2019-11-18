Raptors vs. Hornets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Toronto (home) vs. Charlotte (away)

Current Records: Toronto 8-4; Charlotte 6-7

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Toronto Raptors are heading back home. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory.

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Raptors had to settle for an 110-102 defeat against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. F Norman Powell and PG Fred VanVleet were two go-getters for the Raptors despite the loss. The former shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and six rebounds, while the latter had 24 points and seven assists along with five boards. Powell didn't help his team much against the Portland Trail Blazers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Charlotte escaped with a win against the New York Knicks by the margin of a single free throw, 103-102.

Charlotte's win lifted them to 6-7 while Toronto's loss dropped them down to 8-4. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.60%, which places them first in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Charlotte has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.10% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the Charlotte squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.90

Odds

The Raptors are a big 9-point favorite against the Hornets.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Toronto have won nine out of their last 14 games against Charlotte.