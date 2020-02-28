Raptors vs. Hornets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 28 predictions from advanced computer model

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 42-16 overall and 23-8 at home, while the Hornets are 20-38 overall and 11-20 on the road. The Raptors have won 17 of their past 19 games. Charlotte has lost 15 of their past 20. Toronto is favored by 13.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Hornets odds, while the over-under is set at 215.5. Before entering any Hornets vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Raptors vs. Hornets spread: Raptors -13.5

Raptors vs. Hornets over-under: 215.5 points

Raptors vs. Hornets money line: Toronto -1329, Charlotte 816

What you need to know about the Raptors

On Tuesday, Toronto lost to the Milwaukee Bucks at home by a decisive 108-97 margin. One thing holding Toronto back was the mediocre play of Kyle Lowry; he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 2-for-12, 10-point finish. The loss snapped a nine-game home winning streak for the Raptors. They were held to 35.2 percent shooting from the floor.

Norman Powell has missed the last nine games with a finger injury and is questionable for Friday.

Toronto won in overtime over Charlotte on Jan,.8, 112-110, when Serge Ibaka made two free throws with 5.1 seconds remaining. They have won the first two meetings between the teams this season.

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the New York Knicks on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 107-101 win. Terry Rozier picked up 26 points.

Malik Monk was suspended indefinitely by the NBA this week. He was averaging 17.0 points per game in his last 13 outings.

