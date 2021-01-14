The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Amalie Arena. Toronto is 2-8 overall and 1-2 at home, while the Hornets are 6-6 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Raptors won two of the three matchups between the teams last season.

Raptors vs. Hornets spread: Raptors -8.5

Raptors vs. Hornets over-under: 220 points

Raptors vs. Hornets money line: Charlotte +290; Toronto -350



What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. 112-111. The Blazers scored the decisive basket with 9.6 seconds left. Pascal Siakam's possible game-winning shot rimmed out on the final play of the game. It was the second time in two nights that Siakam could not make a potential winning shot. He recorded his first career triple-double on 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Fred VanVleet finished with 10 points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Kyle Lowry and OG Anunoby scored 18 points each vs. the Blazers. Chris Boucher has led the bench in scoring six times so far this season, including 20 points vs. Portland. He has scored 15-plus points five times. Lowry is one assist away from recording 4,000 for his career. VanVleet has made at least one 3-pointer in a franchise-record 42 consecutive games. The Raptors have a 38-45 all-time record vs. the Hornets.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Charlotte fell 104-93 to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. The Hornets saw their four-game winning streak come to an end. Terry Rozier (18 points), P.J. Washington (16 points), and Gordon Hayward (16 points) were the top scorers for Charlotte. The Hornets shot 38 percent from the field in the loss. Hayward suffered a hip strain and is listed as probable for Thursday.

Charlotte is leading the league in assists per game (28.7). The Hornets are holding their opponents to .330 percent shooting from 3-point range, the fourth lowest mark in the league. Hayward leads the league in total points scored in the fourth quarter at 72. Rozier has scored 65 total points in the fourth quarter, which ranks seventh. Charlotte is currently one of two teams with two players in the Top 10 in fourth quarter scoring.

