We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 10-39 overall and 5-20 at home, while Toronto is 17-33 overall and 7-20 on the road. The Raptors have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings with the Hornets.

The Raptors are favored by 7 points in the latest Hornets vs. Raptors odds, and the over/under is 225.5 points. Before entering any Raptors vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Toronto vs. Charlotte. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Hornets vs. Raptors spread: Hornets +7

Hornets vs. Raptors over/under: 225.5 points

Hornets vs. Raptors money line: Hornets: +216, Raptors: -267

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their eighth straight loss. They took a 124-118 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Hornets' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Miles Bridges, who scored 41 points, and Brandon Miller, who recorded 33 points along with four steals.

The Hornets struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. Charlotte has lost seven consecutive games at home and the Hornets are 1-7 against the spread in their last eight contests.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Meanwhile, the Raptors suffered their third straight loss on Monday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 138-100 bruising that the New Orleans Pelicans dished out. The loss was more of the same for the Raptors, who've now lost eight of their last nine games.

Despite the losing streak, the Raptors will enter tonight's contest confident they can secure the victory. That's because Toronto is 5-1 in its last six meetings against the Hornets. The Raptors are 7-7 against the spread in their last 14 games against teams that win less than 45% of games.

How to make Raptors vs. Hornets picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in over 50% of simulations.

