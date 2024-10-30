Another exciting Eastern Conference matchup takes place on Wednesday when the Charlotte Hornets host the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 1-2 overall and 0-1 at home, while Toronto is 1-3 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Raptors have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings against Charlotte.

This time around, the Hornets are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Raptors odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 225. Before entering any Raptors vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 98-63 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,900. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Toronto vs. Charlotte. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Hornets vs. Raptors spread: Hornets -6.5

Hornets vs. Raptors over/under: 225 points

Hornets vs. Raptors money line: Hornets: -252, Raptors: +204

Hornets vs. Raptors picks: See picks here

Why the Hornets can cover

Last Saturday, the Hornets couldn't handle the Heat and fell 114-106. The Hornets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Heat posted 33 assists.

Charlotte is 6-3 against the spread in its previous nine meetings against the Raptors and the Hornets are 6-1 ATS in their past seven games played on a Wednesday. The Hornets are led offensively by LaMelo Ball, who's averaging 31.7 points, 7.3 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game. In Saturday's loss to Miami, Ball racked up 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Raptors can cover

The Raptors have been victorious in seven of their past games against the Hornets and they scored the most points they've had all season on Monday, but it wasn't enough. Toronto fell just short of the Nuggets by a score of 127-125. The loss hurts even more since Toronto was up 71-56 with 9:44 left in the third.

The Raptors' loss came about despite a quality game from center Jakob Poeltl, who recorded a double-double with 16 points and 19 rebounds. For the season, Poeltl is averaging 12.2 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Hornets vs. Raptors picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Hornets, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that was on a 98-63 roll on top-rated NBA picks last season, and find out.