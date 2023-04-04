The Charlotte Hornets (26-53) will try to split their two-game series with the Toronto Raptors (39-39) when they square off Tuesday evening. Toronto notched a 128-108 win over Charlotte on Sunday, winning for the fourth time in five games. The Hornets won three straight games at the end of March, but they have lost two games since then.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Spectrum Center. Toronto is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 223.

Hornets vs. Raptors spread: Hornets +14.5

Hornets vs. Raptors over/under: 223 points

Hornets vs. Raptors money line: Charlotte +700, Toronto -1100

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte has been eliminated from playoff contention, but that did not stop the Hornets from putting together one of their best stretches of the season at the end of March. They won four out of five games, upsetting the Mavericks twice as double-digit underdogs during that stretch. Their final win came in a 137-134 upset over Oklahoma City as 10-point underdogs last Tuesday.

The Hornets narrowly failed to cover as 15-point underdogs on Sunday, but small forward Svi Mykhailiuk scored a career-high 26 points on 10 of 17 shooting. He went 5 of 9 from 3-point range, while rookie center Mark Williams posted a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Charlotte has covered the spread in four of its last six home games against the Raptors, who are just 1-6 in their last seven road games. Toronto could also be shorthanded with OG Anunoby (ankle) and Gary Trent Jr. (back) both questionable.

Why the Raptors can cover

Charlotte is playing with a severely depleted roster right now, missing LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward and P.J. Washington. The Hornets have lost their last two games by 20-plus points and are going to have trouble competing without their five leading scorers. Toronto is trending in the opposite direction, having won four of its last five games to secure a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

The Raptors can increase their chances of advancing if they can secure the No. 8 seed, which they are tied with Atlanta for in the standings. They have already won the first three games of the season series against Charlotte. Pascal Siakam scored 36 points in Sunday's blowout win, leading Toronto in scoring in all three meetings with the Hornets this season.

