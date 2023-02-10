Who's Playing
Utah @ Toronto
Current Records: Utah 27-29; Toronto 26-30
What to Know
After a five-game homestand, the Utah Jazz will be on the road. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Scotiabank Arena. Utah needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.11 points per contest.
The Jazz found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 143-118 punch to the gut against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Utah was down 117-88 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Collin Sexton, who had 22 points and five assists in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Toronto and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Toronto wrapped it up with a 112-98 win at home. Power forward Pascal Siakam continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 37 points and ten rebounds along with seven dimes.
Utah is expected to lose this next one by 8. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 15-5 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Jazz came out on top in a nail-biter against the Raptors in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, sneaking past 131-128. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.89
Odds
The Raptors are a big 8-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won nine out of their last 15 games against Utah.
- Feb 01, 2023 - Utah 131 vs. Toronto 128
- Jan 07, 2022 - Toronto 122 vs. Utah 108
- Nov 18, 2021 - Utah 119 vs. Toronto 103
- May 01, 2021 - Utah 106 vs. Toronto 102
- Mar 19, 2021 - Utah 115 vs. Toronto 112
- Mar 09, 2020 - Toronto 101 vs. Utah 92
- Dec 01, 2019 - Toronto 130 vs. Utah 110
- Jan 01, 2019 - Toronto 122 vs. Utah 116
- Nov 05, 2018 - Toronto 124 vs. Utah 111
- Jan 26, 2018 - Utah 97 vs. Toronto 93
- Nov 03, 2017 - Toronto 109 vs. Utah 100
- Jan 05, 2017 - Toronto 101 vs. Utah 93
- Dec 23, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Utah 98
- Mar 02, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Utah 94
- Nov 18, 2015 - Utah 93 vs. Toronto 89