Who's Playing

Utah @ Toronto

Current Records: Utah 27-29; Toronto 26-30

What to Know

After a five-game homestand, the Utah Jazz will be on the road. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Scotiabank Arena. Utah needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.11 points per contest.

The Jazz found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 143-118 punch to the gut against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Utah was down 117-88 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Collin Sexton, who had 22 points and five assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Toronto and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Toronto wrapped it up with a 112-98 win at home. Power forward Pascal Siakam continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 37 points and ten rebounds along with seven dimes.

Utah is expected to lose this next one by 8. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 15-5 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Jazz came out on top in a nail-biter against the Raptors in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, sneaking past 131-128. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.89

Odds

The Raptors are a big 8-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won nine out of their last 15 games against Utah.