Who's Playing

Utah @ Toronto

Current Records: Utah 29-11; Toronto 17-23

What to Know

The Utah Jazz are 2-8 against the Toronto Raptors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Utah might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Toronto at 8 p.m. ET March 19 at Amalie Arena. The Jazz won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5-point advantage in the spread.

Utah came up short against the Washington Wizards on Thursday, falling 131-122. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Utah was far and away the favorite. Small forward Bojan Bogdanovic had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Toronto as they fell 116-112 to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. Toronto's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Norman Powell, who shot 8-for-12 from downtown and finished with 43 points.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a 5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won eight out of their last ten games against Utah.