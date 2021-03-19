Who's Playing
Utah @ Toronto
Current Records: Utah 29-11; Toronto 17-23
What to Know
The Utah Jazz are 2-8 against the Toronto Raptors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Utah might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Toronto at 8 p.m. ET March 19 at Amalie Arena. The Jazz won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5-point advantage in the spread.
Utah came up short against the Washington Wizards on Thursday, falling 131-122. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Utah was far and away the favorite. Small forward Bojan Bogdanovic had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Toronto as they fell 116-112 to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. Toronto's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Norman Powell, who shot 8-for-12 from downtown and finished with 43 points.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a 5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won eight out of their last ten games against Utah.
- Mar 09, 2020 - Toronto 101 vs. Utah 92
- Dec 01, 2019 - Toronto 130 vs. Utah 110
- Jan 01, 2019 - Toronto 122 vs. Utah 116
- Nov 05, 2018 - Toronto 124 vs. Utah 111
- Jan 26, 2018 - Utah 97 vs. Toronto 93
- Nov 03, 2017 - Toronto 109 vs. Utah 100
- Jan 05, 2017 - Toronto 101 vs. Utah 93
- Dec 23, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Utah 98
- Mar 02, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Utah 94
- Nov 18, 2015 - Utah 93 vs. Toronto 89