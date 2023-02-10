The Utah Jazz (27-29) and Toronto Raptors (26-30) will square off in a rematch on Friday night. Utah picked up a 131-128 win over Toronto last Wednesday, but it has lost three straight games since then. The Raptors have bounced back from that loss with a three-game winning streak, beating San Antonio by 14 points on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is favored by 7 points in the latest Raptors vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 229.5.

Raptors vs. Jazz spread: Raptors -7

Raptors vs. Jazz over/under: 229.5 points

Raptors vs. Jazz money line: Toronto -267, Utah +215

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto has responded to last week's loss in Utah with a trio of wins over Houston, Memphis and San Antonio. The Raptors were 1.5-point underdogs in their 106-103 win over the Grizzlies, as Pascal Siakam scored 19 points while Chris Boucher grabbed 10 rebounds. They followed that win up with a 112-98 win against the Spurs on Wednesday, with Siakam pouring in 37 points and completing his double-double with 10 boards.

The Raptors acquired center Jakob Poeltl from San Antonio following that game, and he is a game-time decision for this contest. Utah wrapped up its five-game homestand with three straight losses, including a 143-118 blowout loss to Minnesota on Wednesday. Toronto has covered the spread in six of its last seven home games, and it has covered in eight of its last nine home games against Utah.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah made some moves at the trade deadline as well, acquiring Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Russell Westbrook. The Jazz shipped away Mike Conley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and none of their acquisitions are expected to play on Friday night. Point guard Collin Sexton, who now has a chance to establish himself as the team's starter, scored 22 points, dished out five assists and grabbed five rebounds on Wednesday.

The Jazz notched a 131-128 win over Toronto last week, led by Lauri Markkanen's 28-point showing, as he knocked down 7 of 13 attempts from the floor. Center Walker Kessler had a strong showing as well, recording a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Utah has won four of the last five meetings between these teams.

