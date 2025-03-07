The Toronto Raptors will host the Utah Jazz in a cross-conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule. Toronto is 20-42 overall and 13-19 at home, while Utah is 15-47 overall and 7-23 on the road. This is their first meeting of the season, but Utah has won each of the last four matchups. The Raptors are 35-25-2 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the Jazz are 33-29 versus the line.

Raptors vs. Jazz spread: Raptors -6

Raptors vs. Jazz over/under: 229.5 points

Raptors vs. Jazz money line: Raptors: -228, Jazz: +188

Raptors vs. Jazz streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Raptors can cover

The Raptors are coming into the match on the come-up as their tough season has now been buoyed by two straight wins. They skirted by the Orlando Magic 114-113 on Tuesday thanks to a clutch shot from Ja'Kobe Walter with less than a second left in the game. The No. 19 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft scored 17 points for Toronto as one of six players with at least 13 points, led by RJ Barrett's 21.

While Barrett (rest) is out for Friday, Toronto still has depth with the likes of Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl, who are all averaging at least 14.1 points. The Raptors are also on a roll versus the spread, going 15-8 ATS over their last 23 games. Additionally, Toronto will get to face an extremely undermanned Utah squad that will be without Lauri Markkanen (back), Jordan Clarkson (foot) and John Collins (back), while Keyonte George (illness) is listed as questionable, so the Jazz could be down four of their top five scorers.

Why the Jazz can cover

Meanwhile, the Jazz lost a 125-122 heartbreaker at the hands of the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, despite Johnny Juzang, dropping 27 points with seven rebounds, while Kyle Filipowski had a double-double with 23 points and 13 boards. Rookies Isaiah Collier (19 points) and Cody Williams (12 points) also had double-digits.

Despite resting many of their regulars as of late, Utah is still performing admirably versus the spread. Utah is 7-3 versus the number over its last 10 games. The team also gets to face a Raptors squad which has glaring deficiencies on both ends of the floor. Toronto ranks 26th in offensive rating, 24th in defensive rating and ranks second-worst in the NBA in both made 3-pointers per game and free throw percentage.

