Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Toronto

Current Records: Sacramento 14-12; Toronto 13-14

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.27 points per contest. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 14 at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Sacramento has to be hurting after a devastating 123-103 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. The Kings were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 80-55. A silver lining for them was the play of center Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 22 points and ten boards in addition to five dimes. That makes it five consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Toronto and the Orlando Magic on Sunday was not particularly close, with Toronto falling 111-99. One thing holding Toronto back was the mediocre play of small forward Scottie Barnes, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 41 minutes on the court.

Sacramento is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Kings suffered a grim 124-101 defeat to the Raptors when the two teams previously met in December of last year. Can Sacramento avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.69

Odds

The Raptors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won nine out of their last 14 games against Sacramento.