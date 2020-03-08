Raptors vs. Kings odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 8 predictions from advanced computer model

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Toronto Raptors at 9 p.m. ET Sunday at the Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 28-35 overall and 14-16 at home, while Toronto is 44-18 overall and 21-9 on the road. Toronto has lost three of its last five games. Sacramento, meanwhile, has won four of its last five. Toronto is favored by six-points in the latest Kings vs. Raptors odds, and the over-under is set at 226.5. Before entering any Raptors vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kings vs. Raptors spread: Raptors -6

Kings vs. Raptors over-under: 226.5 points

Kings vs. Raptors money line: Sacramento +199, Toronto -244

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento thumped the Portland Trail Blazers 123-111 on Saturday. Bogdan Bogdanovic shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Buddy Hield came off the bench with 22 points and Harrison Barnes added 20 points. De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in scoring with 20.3 points per game, with Hield not far behind averaging 20.0 points per outing.

The Kings have also fared well against the spread recently. In fact, Sacramento is 7-2 against the spread in its last nine games. The Kings have also been sensational at home, winning six of their last seven home games.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto was able to grind out a 121-113 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Norman Powell was the offensive standout for Toronto, picking up 37 points. Kyle Lowry added 26 points and 10 assists, Pascal Siakam chipped in 17 points and Serge Ibaka went for 13 points and 13 rebounds. Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring at 23.6 points per game with Lowry adding 19.5 points per outing.

Defensively, the Raptors are giving up just 106.7 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA. In addition, Toronto has won 12 of its last 14 games on the road.

