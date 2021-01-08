The Sacramento Kings will take on the Toronto Raptors at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 4-4 overall and 3-1 at home, while Toronto is 1-6 overall and 0-4 on the road. Each team's spread record matches its straight-up mark with Sacramento going 4-4 ATS and Toronto at 1-6 ATS.

Toronto is favored by five points in the latest Kings vs. Raptors odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total points is set at 225.

Kings vs. Raptors spread: Kings +5

Kings vs. Raptors over-under: 225 points

What you need to know about the Kings

Things were close when the Kings and the Chicago Bulls clashed on Wednesday, but Sacramento ultimately edged out a 128-124 win. Power forward Richaun Holmes was the offensive standout of the contest for Sacramento, picking up 24 points and five assists along with eight rebounds. Holmes is averaging 13.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest.

De'Aaron Fox (hamstring) is questionable for this matchup, so his status will certainly be worth monitoring. If Fox can't go, look for more minutes for Tyrese Haliburton, who had a big day on Wednesday with 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Harrison Barnes (17 ppg), Buddy Hield (15.1 ppg) and Marvin Bagley (12.1 ppg) are also big factors on the offensive end for Sacramento.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Meanwhile, the Raptors came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, falling 123-115. Despite the loss, the Raptors got a solid performance out of power forward Pascal Siakam, who scored 32 points in addition to nine boards. It has been a frustrating campaign for the Raptors, a squad that has now lost and failed to cover in three straight. Their only win of the season came against the Nets, 100-83, on Dec. 31.

Patrick McCaw (knee) remains out indefinitely. Fred VanVleet (20.6 ppg) leads the team offensively with Siakam chipping in 20 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest. Kyle Lowry is averaging 19.4 points per game. The Raptors, however, are averaging just 107.3 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

