Raptors vs. Knicks Game Thread: Can Toronto make it 5 in a row?

The Raptors are rolling right now, and the Knicks — with Kristaps Porzingis — are a slightly improved version of the Knicks. Who ya got?

Let me just say that when Knicks Twitter is in a bad state, it is far more entertaining. Oh how they complain and moan! How they are distraught and angry! And how their team is gradually dropped from primetime national TV viewing schedules in favour of other east coast teams, like, say, aha, the Raptors! (That last one isn’t a comment on Knicks fans — it’s more of a result.)

But OK fine, credit where credit is due: the Knicks do have Kristaps Porzingis, he of the 27.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game with 40 percent shooting from three. It has given these Knicks fans, the very same ones who kvetch endlessly (and hilariously!) on Twitter, a reason to believe and hope. They have a potent superstar-in-the-making, one just waiting for a team to rise up around him so as to compete for a place in the upper echelon of the NBA. It could happen that way. It very well could.

But the Raptors have won four in a row, are second in the conference, and do not have any quote unquote superstars on their team. They are just better, they should win, and that’s all I have to say about that.

Where to Watch

TSN at 7:30pm EST

Starters

Toronto [UPDATED] - Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, OG Anunoby, Serge Ibaka, Jonas Valanciunas

BUT:

New York - Jarrett Jack, Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr., Kristaps Porzingis, Enes Kanter

Injuries

Toronto - Delon Wright (bad shoulder, but good update!)

New York - Ron Baker, Frank Ntilikina (probable)