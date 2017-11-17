Raptors vs. Knicks Game Thread: With great depth comes great responsibility
Injuries are piling up for the Raptors, so how will they deal with a Latvian monster tonight?
The Toronto Raptors have been starstruck by the play of their bench so far this season. This squad is legitimately 12-deep on any given night, as a backlog of players has created new rotations, weird lineups, and a great deal of energetic success.
Of course, the reality of a long NBA season is injuries happen, and right now, the Raptors are dealing with a few. Delon Wright went out in Thursday’s game with a dislocated shoulder — one we still don’t know the seriousness of (it is the same shoulder/injury that required surgery in 2016). Norman Powell, who also collided with a large human, is also still sitting with a hip pointer. There’s been no timetable there either.
Now we add another to the list:
Injury Update - Nov. 17 vs. NYK: Serge Ibaka (swollen left knee) is questionable; Norman Powell (right hip pointer) is doubtful; Delon Wright (dislocated right shoulder) is out.— RaptorsMR (@RaptorsMR) November 17, 2017
Ibaka’s recurring knee issues this year may be the reason behind his statuesque play, and with three players possibly sitting, the Raptors will need a big game from their bench to deal with new Knicks legend Kristaps Porzingis. The Knicks come in 8-6, one back in the division, and their big man is averaging 28.9 points and 7.3 rebounds a game. Without Ibaka, it’ll be a heck of a lot of Pascal Siakam on Porzingis - with some Jakob Poeltl mixed in for good measure, I’m sure.
Injuries put stress on depth, and a home game against the Knicks isn’t the waltz it used to be. We might actually get a quality matchup tonight.
Now check out Joel Stephens’ preview, check the game info, and let’s get into the comments.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet One, 7:30 PM ET
Starters
Toronto - Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Jonas Valanciunas
New York - Jarrett Jack, Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr., Enes Kanter, Kristaps Porzingis
Injuries
Toronto - Norman Powell (hip pointer), Delon Wright (shoulder), Serge Ibaka (knee soreness)
New York - Ron Baker (shoulder)
-
