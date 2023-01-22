Who's Playing

New York @ Toronto

Current Records: New York 25-22; Toronto 20-27

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors are 22-6 against the New York Knicks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. The Raptors are getting right back to it as they host New York at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Scotiabank Arena. If the contest is anything like Toronto's 123-121 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was close but no cigar for Toronto as they fell 106-104 to the Boston Celtics this past Saturday. Despite the defeat, Toronto had strong showings from power forward Pascal Siakam, who almost dropped a triple-double on 29 points, ten assists, and nine boards, and shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., who had 22 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, New York received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 139-124 to the Atlanta Hawks. The losing side was boosted by power forward Julius Randle, who had 32 points and six assists in addition to nine rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Raptors are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Toronto, who are 23-24 against the spread.

Toronto is now 20-27 while New York sits at 25-22. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toronto enters the game with 9.26 steals per game on average, which is the best in the league. But New York comes into the matchup boasting the fewest steals given up per game in the league at 5.9. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.79

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Toronto have won 22 out of their last 28 games against New York.