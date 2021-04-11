The New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors are set to square off in an Atlantic Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are 26-27 overall and 15-10 at home, while Toronto is 21-32 overall and 10-18 on the road. The Raptors have dominated this series in recent years, winning nine consecutive meetings against the Knicks.

New York is favored by three-points in the latest Knicks vs. Raptors odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 216. Before entering any Raptors vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned almost $8,900 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $900 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 16 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 93-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Raptors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Raptors:

Knicks vs. Raptors spread: Knicks -3

Knicks vs. Raptors over-under: 216 points

Knicks vs. Raptors money line: New York -150, Toronto +130

What you need to know about the Knicks

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but New York ultimately got the result it was hoping for on Friday with a 133-129 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. R.J. Barrett (20 points), Immanuel Quickley (20 points), Alec Burks (19 points), and Derrick Rose (19 points) were the top scorers for New York.

Julius Randle leads the Knicks in a number of categories, including points (22.8), rebounds (10.7) and assists (6.1) per game. In the first meeting between the Knicks and Raptors this season, Randle stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and one block.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Meanwhile, Toronto took its contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday by a conclusive 135-115 score. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 87-54. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. had a dynamite game for Toronto, shooting 7-for-9 from downtown and finishing with 44 points and seven boards.

The Raptors have lost 15 of their last 19 games, but they'll be confident they can secure the victory on Sunday. That's because Toronto is 8-1 in its last nine games against the Knicks on the road. In addition, the Raptors are 4-1 against the spread in their last five meetings against New York.

How to make Raptors vs. Knicks picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.