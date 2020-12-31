An Atlantic Division battle is on tap between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Amalie Arena. Toronto is 0-3 overall and 0-1 at home, while New York is 2-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Raptors have won the last eight meetings between the teams.

Toronto is favored by nine points in the latest Raptors vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 215.5. Before entering any Knicks vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 62-36 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,200 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. Knicks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Knicks spread: Raptors -9

Raptors vs. Knicks over-under: 215.5 points

Raptors vs. Knicks money line: New York +350 Toronto +430

Latest Odds: Toronto Raptors -9.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, 100-93. Toronto was not able to hold onto a 14-point second half lead. OG Anunoby had 20 points in addition to six rebounds and five steals, and Kyle Lowry had 24 points and nine assists along with eight boards. Pascal Siakam scored 20 points but missed 15 of 23 shots from the field. The Raptors have started 0-3 for the first time in franchise history, the last time being the 2005-06 season.

Toronto has a 3-3 record when playing on New Year's Eve. The Raptors have won 16 of the past 17 meetings with the Knicks. The last time Toronto was three games below .500 was on Dec. 27, 2013. The Raptors have finished with a winning record each of the past 24 calendar months, the longest such current streak in the NBA.

Fred VanVleet has made at least one 3-pointer in 35 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in franchise history. Kyle Lowry scored 26 points in his most recent meeting with New York in late January.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, New York bagged a 95-86 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. Julius Randle was had a triple-double on 28 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. It was his first triple-double in two years (Nov. 19, 2018). He had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the first half as New York moved out to a 16-point lead. He made all four of his three-point attempts. The Knicks made 14 of 25 3-point attempts.

So far this season, New York leads the league in 3-point field goal percentage with a mark of .459. Reggie Bullock scored 17 points and Elfrid Payton had 14 points, eight boards and seven assists vs. Cleveland. Bullock had four of the team's 10 3-pointers in the first half. Alec Burks is day-to-day with an ankle injury. Dennis Smith Jr. (quad), Frank Ntilikina (knee) and Omari Spellman (knee) will not play on Thursday. Austin Rivers (groin) and Immanuel Quickley (hip) are listed as questionable.

How to make Knicks vs. Raptors picks

The model has simulated Raptors vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raptors vs. Knicks spread to jump on Thursday, all from the model that is on an incredible 62-36 roll.