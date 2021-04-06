Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Toronto

Current Records: Los Angeles 31-19; Toronto 20-30

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-10 against the Toronto Raptors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. The Lakers will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Amalie Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

The game between Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Los Angeles falling 104-86 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Los Angeles was down 77-55 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Kyle Kuzma had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Toronto came out on top in a nail-biter against the Washington Wizards on Monday, sneaking past 103-101. The top scorer for Toronto was power forward Pascal Siakam (22 points).

The Lakers are now 31-19 while the Raptors sit at 20-30. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles enters the matchup with 21.5 fouls drawn per game on average, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, Toronto is stumbling into the game with the second most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Toronto have won all of the games they've played against Los Angeles in the last seven years.