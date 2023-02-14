Who's Playing

Orlando @ Toronto

Current Records: Orlando 24-34; Toronto 27-31

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Toronto escaped with a win on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons by the margin of a single free throw, 119-118. The Raptors' point guard Fred VanVleet did his thing and shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Orlando's strategy against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. The Magic came out on top against Chicago by a score of 100-91. Among those leading the charge for Orlando was point guard Markelle Fultz, who almost posted a triple-double on 18 points, ten boards, and nine dimes.

Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The wins brought the Raptors up to 27-31 and Orlando to 24-34. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toronto has only been able to knock down 45.40% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Magic have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 110.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.50

Odds

The Raptors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won 23 out of their last 32 games against Orlando.