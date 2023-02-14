Who's Playing
Orlando @ Toronto
Current Records: Orlando 24-34; Toronto 27-31
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Toronto escaped with a win on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons by the margin of a single free throw, 119-118. The Raptors' point guard Fred VanVleet did his thing and shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Orlando's strategy against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. The Magic came out on top against Chicago by a score of 100-91. Among those leading the charge for Orlando was point guard Markelle Fultz, who almost posted a triple-double on 18 points, ten boards, and nine dimes.
Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The wins brought the Raptors up to 27-31 and Orlando to 24-34. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toronto has only been able to knock down 45.40% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Magic have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 110.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $37.50
Odds
The Raptors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 23 out of their last 32 games against Orlando.
- Dec 11, 2022 - Orlando 111 vs. Toronto 99
- Dec 09, 2022 - Orlando 113 vs. Toronto 109
- Dec 03, 2022 - Toronto 121 vs. Orlando 108
- Apr 01, 2022 - Toronto 102 vs. Orlando 89
- Mar 04, 2022 - Orlando 103 vs. Toronto 97
- Oct 29, 2021 - Toronto 110 vs. Orlando 109
- Apr 16, 2021 - Toronto 113 vs. Orlando 102
- Feb 02, 2021 - Toronto 123 vs. Orlando 108
- Jan 31, 2021 - Toronto 115 vs. Orlando 102
- Aug 05, 2020 - Toronto 109 vs. Orlando 99
- Nov 29, 2019 - Toronto 90 vs. Orlando 83
- Nov 20, 2019 - Toronto 113 vs. Orlando 97
- Oct 28, 2019 - Toronto 104 vs. Orlando 95
- Apr 23, 2019 - Toronto 115 vs. Orlando 96
- Apr 21, 2019 - Toronto 107 vs. Orlando 85
- Apr 19, 2019 - Toronto 98 vs. Orlando 93
- Apr 16, 2019 - Toronto 111 vs. Orlando 82
- Apr 13, 2019 - Orlando 104 vs. Toronto 101
- Apr 01, 2019 - Toronto 121 vs. Orlando 109
- Feb 24, 2019 - Orlando 113 vs. Toronto 98
- Dec 28, 2018 - Orlando 116 vs. Toronto 87
- Nov 20, 2018 - Toronto 93 vs. Orlando 91
- Apr 08, 2018 - Toronto 112 vs. Orlando 101
- Mar 20, 2018 - Toronto 93 vs. Orlando 86
- Feb 28, 2018 - Toronto 117 vs. Orlando 104
- Mar 27, 2017 - Toronto 131 vs. Orlando 112
- Feb 03, 2017 - Orlando 102 vs. Toronto 94
- Jan 29, 2017 - Orlando 114 vs. Toronto 113
- Dec 18, 2016 - Toronto 109 vs. Orlando 79
- Mar 20, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Orlando 100
- Jan 14, 2016 - Toronto 106 vs. Orlando 103
- Nov 06, 2015 - Orlando 92 vs. Toronto 87