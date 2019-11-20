Raptors vs. Magic: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Raptors vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Toronto (home) vs. Orlando (away)
Current Records: Toronto 9-4; Orlando 6-7
What to Know
The Orlando Magic have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Orlando and Toronto will really light up the scoreboard.
The Magic came out on top in a nail-biter against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, sneaking past 125-121. No one put up better numbers for the Magic than C Nikola Vucevic, who really brought his A game. He posted a double-double on 30 points and 17 boards in addition to six dimes. That's seven consecutive double-doubles for Vucevic. Vucevic's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, Toronto's and Charlotte's game on Monday was close at halftime, but the Raptors turned on the heat in the second half with 72 points. The Raptors claimed a resounding 132-96 win over Charlotte. PF Pascal Siakam and F OG Anunoby were among the main playmakers for Toronto as the former had 20 points and five assists along with eight rebounds and the latter had 24 points along with five rebounds. Siakam didn't help his team much against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Their wins bumped Orlando to 6-7 and the Raptors to 9-4. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Orlando comes into the contest boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 101.5. As for the Raptors, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.70%, which places them first in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.75
Odds
The Raptors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Magic.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 208
Series History
Toronto have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Orlando.
