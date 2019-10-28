Raptors vs. Magic live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Toronto (home) vs. Orlando (away)

Current Records: Toronto 2-1; Orlando 1-1

Last Season Records: Toronto 58-24; Orlando 42-40

What to Know

After two games on the road, Toronto is heading back home. They will take on Orlando at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors should still be riding high after a big victory, while Orlando will be looking to right the ship.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Toronto's strategy against Chicago on Saturday. Toronto put the hurt on Chicago with a sharp 108-84 win. No one put up better numbers for Toronto than F OG Anunoby, who really brought his A game. He had 17 points along with six rebounds and four blocks. Anunoby didn't help his team much against Boston last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, with Orlando's effective field goal percentage at 37.88% and Atlanta's at 56.55%, it's no surprise who came out ahead on Saturday --although it was closer than that difference would suggest. It was a hard-fought matchup, but Orlando had to settle for a 103-99 defeat against Atlanta. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Magic had been the slight favorite coming in.

The Raptors had enough points to win and then some against the Magic when the two teams last met in April, taking their match 115-96. Toronto's win shoved the Magic out of the playoffs, so expect the team to have a target on their back in this one.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.50

Series History

Toronto have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Orlando.