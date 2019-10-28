Raptors vs. Magic live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Raptors vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Toronto (home) vs. Orlando (away)
Current Records: Toronto 2-1; Orlando 1-1
Last Season Records: Toronto 58-24; Orlando 42-40
What to Know
After two games on the road, Toronto is heading back home. They will take on Orlando at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors should still be riding high after a big victory, while Orlando will be looking to right the ship.
You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Toronto's strategy against Chicago on Saturday. Toronto put the hurt on Chicago with a sharp 108-84 win. No one put up better numbers for Toronto than F OG Anunoby, who really brought his A game. He had 17 points along with six rebounds and four blocks. Anunoby didn't help his team much against Boston last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, with Orlando's effective field goal percentage at 37.88% and Atlanta's at 56.55%, it's no surprise who came out ahead on Saturday --although it was closer than that difference would suggest. It was a hard-fought matchup, but Orlando had to settle for a 103-99 defeat against Atlanta. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Magic had been the slight favorite coming in.
The Raptors had enough points to win and then some against the Magic when the two teams last met in April, taking their match 115-96. Toronto's win shoved the Magic out of the playoffs, so expect the team to have a target on their back in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.50
Series History
Toronto have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Orlando.
- Apr 23, 2019 - Toronto 115 vs. Orlando 96
- Apr 21, 2019 - Toronto 107 vs. Orlando 85
- Apr 19, 2019 - Toronto 98 vs. Orlando 93
- Apr 16, 2019 - Toronto 111 vs. Orlando 82
- Apr 13, 2019 - Orlando 104 vs. Toronto 101
- Apr 01, 2019 - Toronto 121 vs. Orlando 109
- Feb 24, 2019 - Orlando 113 vs. Toronto 98
- Dec 28, 2018 - Orlando 116 vs. Toronto 87
- Nov 20, 2018 - Toronto 93 vs. Orlando 91
- Apr 08, 2018 - Toronto 112 vs. Orlando 101
- Mar 20, 2018 - Toronto 93 vs. Orlando 86
- Feb 28, 2018 - Toronto 117 vs. Orlando 104
- Mar 27, 2017 - Toronto 131 vs. Orlando 112
- Feb 03, 2017 - Orlando 102 vs. Toronto 94
- Jan 29, 2017 - Orlando 114 vs. Toronto 113
- Dec 18, 2016 - Toronto 109 vs. Orlando 79
- Mar 20, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Orlando 100
- Jan 14, 2016 - Toronto 106 vs. Orlando 103
- Nov 06, 2015 - Orlando 92 vs. Toronto 87
