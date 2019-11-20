Raptors vs. Magic odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 20 predictions from proven projection model

The Orlando Magic will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 9-4 overall and 5-0 at home, while Orlando is 6-7 overall and 0-4 on the road. The Magic enter Wednesday's matchup having won three straight games, while the Raptors have won two of their past three contests. Toronto is favored by three-points in the latest Raptors vs. Magic odds, while the over-under is set at 207. Before entering any Magic vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

This model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season.

The model is leaning under.

Toronto's and Charlotte's contest on Monday was close at halftime, but the Raptors turned it on in the second half with 72 points. The Raptors steamrolled Charlotte by a final score of 132-96. Toronto's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Pascal Siakam, who had 20 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds, and OG Anunoby, who finished with 24 points in addition to five rebounds. The Raptors set a team record with 40 assists, led by a season-high nine from Marc Gasol.

Meanwhile, things were close when Orlando and Washington clashed on Sunday, but Orlando ultimately edged out the opposition 125-121. Nikola Vucevic posted a double-double on season-highs of 30 points and 17 rebounds. It was his seventh straight double-double. Vucevic was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 21.7 points and 14.0 rebounds. However, in Orlando's 104-95 loss to the Raptors on Oct. 28, Vucevic was held to five points as he missed 12-of-13 shots from the field.

The Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.7, which places them first in the league. As for the Magic, they rank third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, giving up just 101.5 on average.

