Raptors vs. Magic odds, line: NBA picks, best predictions from proven model on 44-30 roll

The Toronto Raptors, winners of seven straight and just two games behind in the loss column for the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference, host the surging Orlando Magic for a Sunday afternoon matchup tipping at 3:30 p.m. ET. The latest Magic vs. Raptors odds show Toronto as an 8.5-point favorite, down one from the opening line. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 217.5, down 1.5 from the opener after early action on the Under. Toronto is a solid 25-5 at home, but Orlando lost by only two at Scotiabank Arena earlier this season and crushed the Raptors by 29 in Florida. With so many factors to be considered before locking in any Raptors vs. Magic picks and NBA predictions for Sunday, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game.

The model knows the Raptors won their seventh game in a row on Friday night, downing former Toronto star DeMar DeRozan and the Spurs 120-117. Kawhi Leonard gets the headlines for averaging 26.9 points, but few teams can boast the depth of the Raptors, who have eight players scoring at least 9.9 per game.

Pascal Siakam (16.2 points per game, 6.9 rebounds) has taken his game up a notch during the team streak, averaging a team-high 22.4 points with 7.0 rebounds, including a career-high 44 points against the Wizards on Feb. 13. And the Raptors have been a tough out at home. They're 25-5 there and have won seven straight on their home floor.

But just because Toronto has been dominant at home doesn't guarantee it will cover the Raptors vs. Magic spread.

Orlando had won five straight before a 111-109 home loss to the lowly Bulls on Friday, a game in which the Magic shot 13-of-24 from the free-throw line (the Bulls were 18-of-19). But the Magic have become contenders after upping their offensive production. Even after Friday's defeat, they're averaging 118 ppg over the last eight games, more than 12 points over their season average.

Orlando lost 93-91 in Toronto on a last-second shot Nov. 20, but hammered the Raptors 116-87 on Dec. 28 with Nikola Vucevic going off for 30 points and 20 rebounds (he had 14 and 18 in the first meeting). Vucevic is averaging a career-high 20.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Orlando is 6-1 against the spread over its last seven road games.

