Raptors vs. Magic odds, line: NBA picks, top predictions from advanced model on 44-30 roll

The Orlando Magic have won seven of 10 and look to continue their upward trajectory for a playoff berth when they head to Toronto to play the Raptors on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Toronto (44-16) has won seven in a row and is just one game behind Milwaukee for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, while Orlando (27-33) is 1.5 games from Detroit for the conference's final playoff spot. No team in the East has been better at home than the Raptors at 25-5, but the Magic have had success against them in two meetings.

Toronto is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Raptors vs. Magic odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 219. Before making any Raptors vs. Magic picks of your own, check out the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 19 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 217-164 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $4,000 to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 19 on a blistering 44-30 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Raptors vs. Magic. We can tell you it is leaning under, but it's also showing a pick against the spread that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.

The Raptors are coming off an emotional 120-117 win Friday over the Spurs and former Toronto star DeMar DeRozan. Seven players scored at least nine points for the Raptors. That's a not-uncommon trait by the loaded team -- eight Raptors average at least 9.9 ppg on the season.

Kawhi Leonard averages 26.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, but opponents can't focus on the All-Star with Kyle Lowry (14.4 ppg, 9.1 apg) running the show and Pascal Saikam (16.2 ppg) and Serge Ibaka (15.9 ppg) in the paint. The home team in this series has covered in three straight.

But just because Toronto has been dominant at home doesn't guarantee it will cover the Raptors vs. Magic spread.

Orlando had won five straight before a 111-109 home loss to the lowly Bulls on Friday, a game in which the Magic shot 13-of-24 from the free-throw line (the Bulls were 18-of-19). But the Magic have become contenders after upping their offensive production. Even after Friday's defeat, they're averaging 118 ppg over the last eight games, more than 12 points over their season average.

Orlando lost 93-91 in Toronto on a last-second shot Nov. 20, but hammered the Raptors 116-87 on Dec. 28 with Nikola Vucevic going off for 30 points and 20 rebounds (he had 14 and 18 in the first meeting). Vucevic is averaging a career-high 20.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Orlando is 6-1 against the spread over its last seven road games.

Who wins Magic vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. Raptors spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.