The Toronto Raptors will host the Orlando Magic in Tampa, the temporary home for Toronto, at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Toronto is in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings at 22-34. Orlando is 14th at 18-37, leading only the Cavaliers.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Toronto as a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Raptors vs. Magic odds. The over-under for total points scored is set at 212.5. Before making any Magic vs. Raptors picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Raptors vs. Magic spread: Raptors -2.5

Raptors vs. Magic over-under: 212.5 points

Raptors vs. Magic money line: Raptors -135; Magic +115

What you need to know about the Raptors



Toronto remains within striking distance of postseason consideration, but the Raptors will rest several veterans on Friday. Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry and OG Anunoby are all expected to sit this one out. That leaves Fred VanVleet and Aron Baynes as the only regular starters on the floor.

The Raptors did beat the Spurs in their last outing, but they've lost four of their last six overall. Toronto is just 23-32-1 against the spread this season with an 11-19 ATS mark when favored.

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando shipped off most of its key veterans at the trade deadline, opening up playing time for the likes of Cole Anthony, Chuma Okeke and Wendell Carter Jr. down the stretch. The Magic did pull off a big upset in their last outing, beating the Bulls as 9.5-point underdogs. That snapped a six-game losing streak.

The Magic have been decent on the defensive end, but they rank 29th in the NBA in scoring offense at 104.3 point per game. They have, however, been profitable against the spread this year, going 28-26-1 ATS with a 14-12 ATS mark on the road.

