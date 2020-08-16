After two weeks of seeding games, the action inside the bubble at Disney World will continue with the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Early on Monday afternoon, we'll get Game 1 of the 2 vs. 7 matchup in the Eastern Conference between the defending champion Toronto Raptors, and the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite losing Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors once again locked up the No. 2 seed in the East this season, and actually ended up with a better winning percentage. They ended the seeding games with four straight wins, and enter the playoffs as heavy favorites in the first round.

As for the Nets, they played much better than expected inside the bubble, and not only clinched a playoff spot, but held off the Orlando Magic for the No. 7 seed. Unfortunately for them, their reward is a matchup with a dynamite Raptors squad, and it's hard to see how they have much success with so many key players out.

How to Watch Raptors-Nets Game 1

Date: Monday, Aug. 17 | 4 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 17 | 4 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

ESPN | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Raptors -9.5 | Over/Under: 221.5

Storylines

Raptors: When Kawhi Leonard left for the Clippers, the general consensus was that the Raptors would take a step back. After all, that's usually what happens when a team loses an MVP candidate. Instead, the Raptors just picked up right where they left off, and are once again a leading contender to win the Eastern Conference. They'll begin their title defense with what should be a tune-up series against a shorthanded Nets team.

Nets: With Kevin Durant sidelined due to a torn Achilles, this first season of the new Nets era was always going to be a bit difficult. Multiple long-term injuries to Kyrie Irving, including season-ending shoulder surgery, only made it more so. Still, they've managed to make the playoffs again, though that's more a reflection of the weakness of the bottom of the East. With Spencer Dinwiddie, Taurean Prince, DeAndre Jordan and Wilson Chandler all also out, they have little hope in the first round.

Game prediction

The Raptors are 9.5-point favorites, which is a pretty big line for a playoff game, but it just highlights the difference in talent between these two teams. Brooklyn is a shell of itself, and it will be surprising if they even manage to take a game in this series. The Raptors are much better, and will want to get off to a strong start, so we'll ride with them to win and cover in Game 1. Pick: Raptors -9.5