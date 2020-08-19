Watch Now: GEICO 15 - Monday Night NBA Playoff Recap: Raptors Survive Nets Comeback ( 1:36 )

The 2020 NBA Playoffs will continue inside the Disney World bubble with a quadruple-header of Game 2s on Wednesday. In the first game of the day, the Toronto Raptors will look to take a 2-0 lead over the Brooklyn Nets in their first-round Eastern Conference series.

Toronto's title defense got off to a dominant start on Monday, when they cruised past the Nets by 24 points in Game 1. Fred VanVleet kept up his hot shooting in the playoffs, going 8-of-10 from 3-point land en route to a game-high 30 points. Seven different Raptors scored in double figures, including all five starters.

Brooklyn played much better than expected during the seeding games, but the playoffs are a different level, and the new-look Nets found out in a major way in Game 1. With so many players out, they just don't have the talent to hang with the Raptors, and this series is going to be quite difficult for them.

How to Watch Raptors-Nets Game 2

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 19 | 1:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 19 | 1:30 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Odds: Raptors -11.5 | Over/Under: 226.5

Storylines

Raptors: Game 1 couldn't have gone better for Toronto. They won by 24 points, shot a lights-out 22-of-44 from 3-point land and cruised to a 1-0 series lead. Much better than last season's Game 1 loss in the first round to the Magic. While shooting that well from deep can't be expected every game, there's little reason to think the result will be much different in Game 2. The Raptors are just better than the Nets at pretty much every facet of the game.

Nets: As has been well covered at this point, the Nets are without so many key players that they're almost fielding a new team in the bubble. Unsurprisingly, that didn't work too well in Game 1 against the Raptors. Caris LeVert had a rough game, going 5-of-14 for 15 points, and though he did dish out 15 assists, they need him to score if they want any chance of stealing a game from the Raptors.

Game prediction

The Raptors are now 11.5-point favorites after their dominant win in Game 1, and we're going to ride with them once again in Game 2. That's a big number for a playoff game, but they're just a much better team, and should easily win by double digits. Pick: Raptors -11.5