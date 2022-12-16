Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Toronto
Current Records: Brooklyn 17-12; Toronto 13-15
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Scotiabank Arena after having had a few days off. Brooklyn should still be riding high after a victory, while Toronto will be looking to get back in the win column.
You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Nets' strategy against the Washington Wizards on Monday. Brooklyn captured a comfortable 112-100 win. Their power forward Kevin Durant did his thing and had 30 points and six assists in addition to nine boards.
Meanwhile, Toronto was just a bucket short of a win on Wednesday and fell 124-123 to the Sacramento Kings. Toronto's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Fred VanVleet, who had 39 points and five assists along with eight rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Brooklyn is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Nets' victory brought them up to 17-12 while the Raptors' defeat pulled them down to 13-15. Two stats to keep an eye on: Brooklyn ranks second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.90% on the season. Less enviably, Toronto has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.40% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.62
Odds
The Nets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won 26 out of their last 34 games against Brooklyn.
- Dec 02, 2022 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Toronto 105
- Nov 23, 2022 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Toronto 98
- Oct 21, 2022 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Toronto 105
- Mar 01, 2022 - Toronto 109 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Feb 28, 2022 - Toronto 133 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Dec 14, 2021 - Brooklyn 131 vs. Toronto 129
- Nov 07, 2021 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Toronto 103
- Apr 27, 2021 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Toronto 103
- Apr 21, 2021 - Toronto 114 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Feb 05, 2021 - Toronto 123 vs. Brooklyn 117
- Aug 23, 2020 - Toronto 150 vs. Brooklyn 122
- Aug 21, 2020 - Toronto 117 vs. Brooklyn 92
- Aug 19, 2020 - Toronto 104 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Aug 17, 2020 - Toronto 134 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Feb 12, 2020 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Toronto 91
- Feb 08, 2020 - Toronto 119 vs. Brooklyn 118
- Jan 04, 2020 - Toronto 121 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Dec 14, 2019 - Toronto 110 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Apr 03, 2019 - Toronto 115 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Feb 11, 2019 - Toronto 127 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Jan 11, 2019 - Toronto 122 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Dec 07, 2018 - Brooklyn 106 vs. Toronto 105
- Mar 23, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Mar 13, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Jan 08, 2018 - Toronto 114 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Dec 15, 2017 - Toronto 120 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Feb 05, 2017 - Toronto 103 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Jan 17, 2017 - Toronto 119 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Jan 13, 2017 - Toronto 132 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Dec 20, 2016 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Apr 13, 2016 - Toronto 103 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Mar 08, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Jan 18, 2016 - Toronto 112 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Jan 06, 2016 - Toronto 91 vs. Brooklyn 74