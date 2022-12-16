Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Toronto

Current Records: Brooklyn 17-12; Toronto 13-15

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Scotiabank Arena after having had a few days off. Brooklyn should still be riding high after a victory, while Toronto will be looking to get back in the win column.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Nets' strategy against the Washington Wizards on Monday. Brooklyn captured a comfortable 112-100 win. Their power forward Kevin Durant did his thing and had 30 points and six assists in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, Toronto was just a bucket short of a win on Wednesday and fell 124-123 to the Sacramento Kings. Toronto's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Fred VanVleet, who had 39 points and five assists along with eight rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Brooklyn is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Nets' victory brought them up to 17-12 while the Raptors' defeat pulled them down to 13-15. Two stats to keep an eye on: Brooklyn ranks second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.90% on the season. Less enviably, Toronto has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.40% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.62

Odds

The Nets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won 26 out of their last 34 games against Brooklyn.