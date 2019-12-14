Raptors vs. Nets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Raptors vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Toronto
Current Records: Brooklyn 13-11; Toronto 16-8
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Toronto Raptors will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. The Nets have some work to do to even out the 1-15 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 113-108 to the Charlotte Hornets. The losing side was boosted by C Jarrett Allen, who posted a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Allen.
Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 36 turnovers -- Toronto prevailed over the Los Angeles Clippers 112-92 on Wednesday. PF Pascal Siakam (24 points) and SF Norman Powell (22 points) were the top scorers for Toronto.
Brooklyn isn't expected to pull this one out (Toronto is favored by 7.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Nets are 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.44
Odds
The Raptors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 15 out of their last 16 games against Brooklyn.
- Apr 03, 2019 - Toronto 115 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Feb 11, 2019 - Toronto 127 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Jan 11, 2019 - Toronto 122 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Dec 07, 2018 - Brooklyn 106 vs. Toronto 105
- Mar 23, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Mar 13, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Jan 08, 2018 - Toronto 114 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Dec 15, 2017 - Toronto 120 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Feb 05, 2017 - Toronto 103 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Jan 17, 2017 - Toronto 119 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Jan 13, 2017 - Toronto 132 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Dec 20, 2016 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Apr 13, 2016 - Toronto 103 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Mar 08, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Jan 18, 2016 - Toronto 112 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Jan 06, 2016 - Toronto 91 vs. Brooklyn 74
