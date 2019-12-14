Raptors vs. Nets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Toronto

Current Records: Brooklyn 13-11; Toronto 16-8

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Toronto Raptors will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. The Nets have some work to do to even out the 1-15 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 113-108 to the Charlotte Hornets. The losing side was boosted by C Jarrett Allen, who posted a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Allen.

Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 36 turnovers -- Toronto prevailed over the Los Angeles Clippers 112-92 on Wednesday. PF Pascal Siakam (24 points) and SF Norman Powell (22 points) were the top scorers for Toronto.

Brooklyn isn't expected to pull this one out (Toronto is favored by 7.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Nets are 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.44

Odds

The Raptors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Toronto have won 15 out of their last 16 games against Brooklyn.