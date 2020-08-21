Watch Now: NBA Expert Picks: Nets vs Raptors Game 2 ( 2:22 )

Give credit to the Brooklyn Nets for not making things easy on the heavily favored Toronto Raptors. In Game 1, despite the final score suggesting a blowout, Brooklyn charged back from a 30-point deficit and made things uncomfortable for the defending champions. In Game 2, the Nets' lack of postseason experience and high pressure situations reared its ugly head as they turned the ball over on the final possession that could've tied the game up.

This has all been a learning experience for a Nets team that is down several significant pieces, but coach Jacque Vaughn has coached this team extremely well against a championship contending opponent. Brooklyn has kept things close in the first two games of this series, and that will likely happen again in Game 3.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Aug. 21 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 21 | 1:30 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: NBA TV | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

NBA TV | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Raptors -11 | Over/Under: 219

Storylines

Raptors: Toronto got a sterling performance from Norman Powell in Game 2, after a poor showing in Game 1 resulted in him getting benched for rookie Terence Davis. He led the spark in several of the Raptors' runs to keep Toronto in this game as Brooklyn led through the first three quarters, and put an exclamation mark on the game with an emphatic dunk after Brooklyn turned the ball over on the last possession of the game. The Raptors will need him to continue to play like he did in Game 2 going forward in this series and beyond, as his 16 points a game off the bench is vital to Toronto's offensive success.

Nets: Caris LeVert is the best player Brooklyn has right now, and this team's ability to steal a game away from the Raptors hinges on his ability to score. So far, LeVert has put up 15 points in Game 1 and 16 in Game 2, however he's shot a combined, 10 of 36 from the field, which isn't at all ideal for the No. 1 option on this team. LeVert has been getting his teammates involved, acting as the Nets point guard, but he also needs to be more aggressive -- and efficient -- in scoring the ball.

Game prediction

The Nets came out strong in Game 2, but their lack of depth left them gassed in crunch time, that will likely happen again, leading to another Raptors win and a 3-0 series lead for the defending champions. Pick: Raptors -11