The Brooklyn Nets will look to avoid an extremely early elimination from the 2020 NBA playoffs when they face off against the defending-champion Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. The Nets are extremely shorthanded in the series between the two teams, and though they've fought hard, they have been unable to match up against the Raptors on either end of the floor. When you're missing several of your best players for a series, that is bound to happen. The Nets will have a completely different looking team next season, but until then they will have to rely on the likes of Caris LeVert to help them try to steal a game from Toronto.

The Raptors, on the other hand, continue to play great basketball in the bubble in Orlando. Since the seeding slate started last month, the Raptors have lost just one total game, and they have formed into a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference in the meantime. They are extremely well-rounded and have been playing solid on both ends of the floor. They will obviously look to continue their streak of success against Brooklyn on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 4 between the Raptors and Nets.

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Aug. 23 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 23 | 6:30 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: TNT



TNT Odds: Raptors -13 | Over/Under: 217.5 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Raptors: The Raptors have an opportunity to make some franchise history on Sunday against the Nets. Believe it or not, the Raptors have never swept a postseason series in franchise history. Fresh off of being named the NBA's Coach of the Year, Nick Nurse and Toronto will look to do just that, so that they can avoid playing extra games and instead switch their focus to the second round of postseason play.

Nets: History isn't on the Nets' side. No team in NBA history has ever come back to win a best-of-seven series after being down 3-0. At this point, pride is on the line for Brooklyn, as no team wants to be on the wrong end of a sweep. While this might not be their year, the experience that some of their younger players are getting in the postseason could be valuable moving forward when the team returns to full strength next season.

Game prediction

The Nets have been playing extremely hard in this series, but ultimately their lack of depth and top-tier talent has held them back, and that likely won't be any different in Game 4. Look for a focused Raptors team to come out and try to end this one early. Pick: Raptors -13