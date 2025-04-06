The Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets have both been eliminated from contention for the 2025 NBA Playoffs, but the two Eastern Conference rivals will go head-to-head on Sunday. Toronto is 28-50 on the season and sits 11th in the standings, while Brooklyn is 25-52 and 12th in the East. The Nets have won seven of the last 10 head-to-head meetings and are 6-4 against the spread during that span.

Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Toronto is a 3-point favorite in the latest Raptors vs. Nets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 215.5. Before making any Nets vs. Raptors picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Brooklyn vs. Toronto 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Raptors spread: Toronto -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Nets vs. Raptors over/under: 215.5 points

Nets vs. Raptors money line: Brooklyn +132, Toronto -156

Nets vs. Raptors picks: See picks at SportsLine

Nets vs. Raptors streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn has had a couple of days off after suffering a 105-90 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. The losing side was boosted by Nicolas Claxton, who went 9-for-10 from the floor en route to 18 points. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists.

However, the Nets did win their previous two games, and they should be well rested after playing only once in the last five days. They've covered the spread in six of their last seven against Eastern Conference opponents. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Raptors can cover

Meanwhile, Toronto might have taken some steps to assure its place in the NBA Draft lottery with strategic rest this week. The Raptors have lost three games in a row and are now officially eliminated from NBA Play-In Tournament contention.

However, they had won their previous four games and are 12-6 against the spread over their last 18 games. Toronto has also covered the spread in eight of its last 10 games on the road and is 6-2 against the number in its past eight games against Eastern Conference opponents. See which team to back at SportsLine.

