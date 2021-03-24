Who's Playing

Denver @ Toronto

Current Records: Denver 26-17; Toronto 17-26

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET March 24 at Amalie Arena. The Nuggets will be strutting in after a win while Toronto will be stumbling in from a loss.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Denver and the Orlando Magic on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Denver wrapped it up with a 110-99 victory on the road. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 28 points, 15 rebounds, and ten dimes. Jokic now has 12 triple-doubles this year.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Toronto on Monday, but luck did not. They took a hard 117-99 fall against the Houston Rockets. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Fred VanVleet, who had 27 points along with eight boards.

Denver's victory brought them up to 26-17 while the Raptors' defeat pulled them down to 17-26. The Nuggets are 14-11 after wins this season, and Toronto is 8-17 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won six out of their last ten games against Toronto.