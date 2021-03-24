Who's Playing
Denver @ Toronto
Current Records: Denver 26-17; Toronto 17-26
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET March 24 at Amalie Arena. The Nuggets will be strutting in after a win while Toronto will be stumbling in from a loss.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Denver and the Orlando Magic on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Denver wrapped it up with a 110-99 victory on the road. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 28 points, 15 rebounds, and ten dimes. Jokic now has 12 triple-doubles this year.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Toronto on Monday, but luck did not. They took a hard 117-99 fall against the Houston Rockets. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Fred VanVleet, who had 27 points along with eight boards.
Denver's victory brought them up to 26-17 while the Raptors' defeat pulled them down to 17-26. The Nuggets are 14-11 after wins this season, and Toronto is 8-17 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Denver have won six out of their last ten games against Toronto.
- Aug 14, 2020 - Toronto 117 vs. Denver 109
- Mar 01, 2020 - Denver 133 vs. Toronto 118
- Dec 16, 2018 - Denver 95 vs. Toronto 86
- Dec 03, 2018 - Denver 106 vs. Toronto 103
- Mar 27, 2018 - Toronto 114 vs. Denver 110
- Nov 01, 2017 - Denver 129 vs. Toronto 111
- Nov 18, 2016 - Toronto 113 vs. Denver 111
- Oct 31, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Denver 102
- Feb 01, 2016 - Denver 112 vs. Toronto 93
- Dec 03, 2015 - Denver 106 vs. Toronto 105