Who's Playing

Denver @ Toronto

Current Records: Denver 46-22; Toronto 32-36

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Toronto Raptors are heading back home. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Raptors came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday, falling 122-112. Toronto's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Scottie Barnes, who had 32 points and seven assists along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Denver as they fell 122-120 to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Denver's loss came about despite a quality game from center Nikola Jokic, who posted a triple-double on 35 points, 20 boards, and 11 assists. That makes it 17 consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least 11 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Raptors are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Toronto against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Toronto is now 32-36 while Denver sits at 46-22. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toronto has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.20% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Nuggets' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 50.80% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $80.11

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 1-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won nine out of their last 15 games against Toronto.