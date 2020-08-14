Watch Now: The Opinionated 7-Footers: Should the Lakers be concerned about the Blazers? ( 2:03 )

Friday marks the final day of the NBA regular season and, to tip things off, the Denver Nuggets and the Toronto Raptors square off in a matinee battle. Both teams are locked into their seeding for the NBA Playoffs, with the Nuggets at No. 3 in the Western Conference and the Raptors solidified as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Nuggets will be without Gary Harris (hip) and Will Barton (knee), while the Raptors could be without OG Anunoby (knee) and Serge Ibaka (knee), with both listed as questionable.

Tip-off is at 1:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Toronto as the 2.5-point favorite, holding steady from the opener. The over-under, or total number of points expected, is 223.5 in the latest Raptors vs. Nuggets odds. Before making Nuggets vs. Raptors picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. Nuggets. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Nuggets vs. Raptors:

Nuggets vs. Raptors spread: Raptors -2.5

Nuggets vs. Raptors over-under: 223.5 points

Nuggets vs. Raptors money line: Raptors -150, Nuggets +130

DEN The Nuggets are 4-3 against the spread in the bubble

TOR: The Raptors are 5-2 against the spread in the bubble

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets are an excellent offensive team, even with their personnel limited due to injuries. Denver ranks No. 6 in the NBA in offensive rating this season and, in addition to their overall success, the Nuggets rank in the top 10 in offensive-rebound rate, effective field-goal percentage and turnover rate.

Defense hasn't been a strength for the Nuggets in the bubble but, for the full regular season, Denver has been stronger. Toronto's offense is its weaker unit and, while the Nuggets are merely average at protecting the defensive glass, Toronto ranks near the bottom of the NBA in generating offensive rebounds.

Why the Raptors can cover

Nick Nurse's team has been the best defensive unit in the NBA during the restart in Orlando. That isn't a fluke either, with the Raptors ranking No. 2 in the NBA in both turnover creation and shooting-efficiency allowed this season. Toronto is also a deep team, which could come in handy if injury or rest-related absences come into play in the finale.

Offensively, the Raptors are above average in effective field-goal percentage, turnover rate and free-throw rate. In this matchup, Toronto could also benefit from a struggling Nuggets defense, especially if motivation is a factor.

