Raptors vs. Pacers Game Thread: Say hello to CoJo and look to the future

The Raptors want to forget that third quarter in New York, but they can remember the good times with Cory Joseph.

The Raptors can look back to 48 hours ago or so and remember a real disaster of a third quarter. Or they can look back to a few months ago and remember the good times they had with former backup point guard Cory Joseph. They can even go further back and think about some truly dark times. The point here is to maintain perspective and not get carried away with nostalgia or reminiscing. Good and bad come and go in waves.

The Raptors put up a terrible third quarter in New York. That’s it. They lost the game and then they headed to Indiana to see a Pacers team having, well, not such a bad time after all. Pacers fans can look back wistfully at the Paul George era, but what did I just say? You have to let it go.

Victor Oladipo is certainly looking only to the future. Same goes for Myles Turner, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Domantas Sabonis. Toronto is best to be wary of them.

Meanwhile, the Raptors — with their relatively new young roster filled with players truly getting to stretch their legs for the first time — they want only to think of the future too. Let the past inform the steps taken, but do not dwell there. Do not.

Here’s your preview for tonight’s Raptors-Pacers game from Dylan Litman.

Where to Watch:

Sportsnet One, 8:00 p.m., EST

Starters:

Toronto - Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, OG Anunoby, Serge Ibaka, Jonas Valanciunas

Indiana – Darren Collison, Victor Oladipo, Bojan Bogdanovic, Thaddeus Young, Myles Turner

Injuries:

Toronto – Delon Wright (dislocated right shoulder), C.J. Miles (tending to the future)

Indiana – Glen Robinson III (ankle)