Who's Playing

Indiana @ Toronto

Current Records: Indiana 32-40; Toronto 35-37

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.26 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Scotiabank Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Toronto Raptors. The Pacers will be hoping to build upon the 122-114 win they picked up against Toronto when they previously played in January.

Indiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 115-109 to the Charlotte Hornets. Indiana was up 40-22 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. The top scorers for Indiana were small forward Buddy Hield (20 points), center Myles Turner (20 points), and small forward Bennedict Mathurin (18 points).

Meanwhile, Toronto came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, falling 118-111. A silver lining for the Raptors was the play of small forward OG Anunoby, who had 22 points.

The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 8. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.50

Odds

The Raptors are a big 8-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won 21 out of their last 34 games against Indiana.