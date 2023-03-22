Who's Playing
Indiana @ Toronto
Current Records: Indiana 32-40; Toronto 35-37
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.26 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Scotiabank Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Toronto Raptors. The Pacers will be hoping to build upon the 122-114 win they picked up against Toronto when they previously played in January.
Indiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 115-109 to the Charlotte Hornets. Indiana was up 40-22 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. The top scorers for Indiana were small forward Buddy Hield (20 points), center Myles Turner (20 points), and small forward Bennedict Mathurin (18 points).
Meanwhile, Toronto came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, falling 118-111. A silver lining for the Raptors was the play of small forward OG Anunoby, who had 22 points.
The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 8. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $36.50
Odds
The Raptors are a big 8-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won 21 out of their last 34 games against Indiana.
- Jan 02, 2023 - Indiana 122 vs. Toronto 114
- Nov 12, 2022 - Indiana 118 vs. Toronto 104
- Mar 26, 2022 - Toronto 131 vs. Indiana 91
- Nov 26, 2021 - Indiana 114 vs. Toronto 97
- Oct 30, 2021 - Toronto 97 vs. Indiana 94
- Oct 27, 2021 - Toronto 118 vs. Indiana 100
- May 16, 2021 - Indiana 125 vs. Toronto 113
- Jan 25, 2021 - Indiana 129 vs. Toronto 114
- Jan 24, 2021 - Toronto 107 vs. Indiana 102
- Feb 23, 2020 - Toronto 127 vs. Indiana 81
- Feb 07, 2020 - Toronto 115 vs. Indiana 106
- Feb 05, 2020 - Toronto 119 vs. Indiana 118
- Dec 23, 2019 - Indiana 120 vs. Toronto 115
- Jan 23, 2019 - Indiana 110 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 06, 2019 - Toronto 121 vs. Indiana 105
- Dec 19, 2018 - Toronto 99 vs. Indiana 96
- Apr 06, 2018 - Toronto 92 vs. Indiana 73
- Mar 15, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Indiana 99
- Dec 01, 2017 - Toronto 120 vs. Indiana 115
- Nov 24, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Toronto 104
- Apr 04, 2017 - Indiana 108 vs. Toronto 90
- Mar 31, 2017 - Toronto 111 vs. Indiana 100
- Mar 19, 2017 - Toronto 116 vs. Indiana 91
- May 01, 2016 - Toronto 89 vs. Indiana 84
- Apr 29, 2016 - Indiana 101 vs. Toronto 83
- Apr 26, 2016 - Toronto 102 vs. Indiana 99
- Apr 23, 2016 - Indiana 100 vs. Toronto 83
- Apr 21, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Indiana 85
- Apr 18, 2016 - Toronto 98 vs. Indiana 87
- Apr 16, 2016 - Indiana 100 vs. Toronto 90
- Apr 08, 2016 - Toronto 111 vs. Indiana 98
- Mar 17, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Indiana 94
- Dec 14, 2015 - Indiana 106 vs. Toronto 90
- Oct 28, 2015 - Toronto 106 vs. Indiana 99