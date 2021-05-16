Who's Playing
Indiana @ Toronto
Current Records: Indiana 33-38; Toronto 27-44
What to Know
This Sunday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.38 points per contest. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Toronto Raptors at 1 p.m. ET May 16 at Amalie Arena. Indiana won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7-point advantage in the spread.
The Pacers came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Saturday, falling 122-115. A silver lining for Indiana was the play of shooting guard Caris LeVert, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 12 dimes in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Toronto was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 114-110 to the Dallas Mavericks. Despite the defeat, Toronto had strong showings from shooting guard Jalen Harris, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 31 points, and point guard Malachi Flynn, who had 26 points and five assists along with six boards.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Toronto have won 18 out of their last 27 games against Indiana.
- Jan 25, 2021 - Indiana 129 vs. Toronto 114
- Jan 24, 2021 - Toronto 107 vs. Indiana 102
- Feb 23, 2020 - Toronto 127 vs. Indiana 81
- Feb 07, 2020 - Toronto 115 vs. Indiana 106
- Feb 05, 2020 - Toronto 119 vs. Indiana 118
- Dec 23, 2019 - Indiana 120 vs. Toronto 115
- Jan 23, 2019 - Indiana 110 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 06, 2019 - Toronto 121 vs. Indiana 105
- Dec 19, 2018 - Toronto 99 vs. Indiana 96
- Apr 06, 2018 - Toronto 92 vs. Indiana 73
- Mar 15, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Indiana 99
- Dec 01, 2017 - Toronto 120 vs. Indiana 115
- Nov 24, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Toronto 104
- Apr 04, 2017 - Indiana 108 vs. Toronto 90
- Mar 31, 2017 - Toronto 111 vs. Indiana 100
- Mar 19, 2017 - Toronto 116 vs. Indiana 91
- May 01, 2016 - Toronto 89 vs. Indiana 84
- Apr 29, 2016 - Indiana 101 vs. Toronto 83
- Apr 26, 2016 - Toronto 102 vs. Indiana 99
- Apr 23, 2016 - Indiana 100 vs. Toronto 83
- Apr 21, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Indiana 85
- Apr 18, 2016 - Toronto 98 vs. Indiana 87
- Apr 16, 2016 - Indiana 100 vs. Toronto 90
- Apr 08, 2016 - Toronto 111 vs. Indiana 98
- Mar 17, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Indiana 94
- Dec 14, 2015 - Indiana 106 vs. Toronto 90
- Oct 28, 2015 - Toronto 106 vs. Indiana 99