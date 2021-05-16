Who's Playing

Indiana @ Toronto

Current Records: Indiana 33-38; Toronto 27-44

What to Know

This Sunday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.38 points per contest. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Toronto Raptors at 1 p.m. ET May 16 at Amalie Arena. Indiana won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7-point advantage in the spread.

The Pacers came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Saturday, falling 122-115. A silver lining for Indiana was the play of shooting guard Caris LeVert, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 12 dimes in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Toronto was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 114-110 to the Dallas Mavericks. Despite the defeat, Toronto had strong showings from shooting guard Jalen Harris, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 31 points, and point guard Malachi Flynn, who had 26 points and five assists along with six boards.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Toronto have won 18 out of their last 27 games against Indiana.