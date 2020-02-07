Raptors vs. Pacers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 7 predictions from computer model on 34-18 run

Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers (31-20) will host Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors (37-14) on Friday. The Raptors will again be without Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Norman Powell (finger). For Indiana, both Victor Oladipo (rest) and T.J. Warren (concussion) are listed as questionable.

Tip-off for this one is set for 8:00 p.m ET from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Sportsbooks list Toronto as a one-point road favorite, while the over-under for total points is 218 in the latest Raptors vs. Pacers odds.

Raptors vs. Pacers spread: Raptors -1

Raptors vs. Pacers over-under: 218 points

Raptors vs. Pacers money line: Toronto -113, Indiana -117

TOR: The Raptors are 12-0 overall and 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games.

IND: Indiana is just 1-3-1 ATS in the last five games.

Why the Raptors can cover

The model is well aware that Toronto has looked unstoppable since getting their core of Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and Kyle Lowry all healthy at once for the first time in months. The Raptors have rattled off 12 straight wins, including a one-point victory over the Pacers their last time out.

Their recent hot streak has given them the third-best record in the NBA, which is backed-up by the fourth-best point differential. Indiana ranks just 12th with a +2.5 point differential and has lost three straight, which includes an embarrassing home loss to the Knicks.

Why the Pacers can cover

Even so, Toronto isn't a lock to cover the Raptors vs. Pacers spread. The model is also well aware that Indiana has been much better when playing at home this season -- particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The Pacers are just 13-13 with a +0.6 point differential on the road, as opposed to 18-7 with a +4.4 point differential at home.

They've covered 54 percent of spreads when playing at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, which ranks them in the top-10 in home ATS cover rate. Myles Turner's numbers are drastically improved when playing in Indiana, as he has doubled his blocks per game at home and improved his 3-point shooting from 25.9 percent on the road to 42.2 percent at home.

How to make Raptors vs. Pacers picks

The model is projecting Siakam, Lowry, Sabonis, and Malcolm Brogdon all to finish below their season scoring averages.

