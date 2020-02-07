Raptors vs. Pacers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 7 predictions from computer model on 34-18 run
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's Raptors vs. Pacers matchup 10,000 times.
Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers (31-20) will host Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors (37-14) on Friday. The Raptors will again be without Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Norman Powell (finger). For Indiana, both Victor Oladipo (rest) and T.J. Warren (concussion) are listed as questionable.
Tip-off for this one is set for 8:00 p.m ET from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Sportsbooks list Toronto as a one-point road favorite, while the over-under for total points is 218 in the latest Raptors vs. Pacers odds. Before making any Pacers vs. Raptors picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 16 on a blistering 34-18 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. Pacers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Pacers vs. Raptors:
- Raptors vs. Pacers spread: Raptors -1
- Raptors vs. Pacers over-under: 218 points
- Raptors vs. Pacers money line: Toronto -113, Indiana -117
- TOR: The Raptors are 12-0 overall and 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games.
- IND: Indiana is just 1-3-1 ATS in the last five games.
Why the Raptors can cover
The model is well aware that Toronto has looked unstoppable since getting their core of Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and Kyle Lowry all healthy at once for the first time in months. The Raptors have rattled off 12 straight wins, including a one-point victory over the Pacers their last time out.
Their recent hot streak has given them the third-best record in the NBA, which is backed-up by the fourth-best point differential. Indiana ranks just 12th with a +2.5 point differential and has lost three straight, which includes an embarrassing home loss to the Knicks.
Why the Pacers can cover
Even so, Toronto isn't a lock to cover the Raptors vs. Pacers spread. The model is also well aware that Indiana has been much better when playing at home this season -- particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The Pacers are just 13-13 with a +0.6 point differential on the road, as opposed to 18-7 with a +4.4 point differential at home.
They've covered 54 percent of spreads when playing at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, which ranks them in the top-10 in home ATS cover rate. Myles Turner's numbers are drastically improved when playing in Indiana, as he has doubled his blocks per game at home and improved his 3-point shooting from 25.9 percent on the road to 42.2 percent at home.
How to make Raptors vs. Pacers picks
SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, the model is projecting Siakam, Lowry, Sabonis, and Malcolm Brogdon all to finish below their season scoring averages. It also has generated an against-the-spread pick that says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations.
So who wins Raptors vs. Pacers? And which side of the spread cashes over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pacers vs. Raptors spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
