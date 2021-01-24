The Toronto Raptors have won only once away from home and have a chance to double that number when they visit the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon in the front end of a back-to-back. The Raptors, who are playing their home games in Tampa, Fla., due to coronavirus concerns in Canada, are 1-6 on the road, with four of the losses by five points or fewer. The Pacers, meanwhile, snapped a two-game slide with a 120-118 overtime win over Orlando on Friday night.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. William Hill Sportsbook lists Indiana as a 1.5-point favorite, while the over-under is 219 in the latest Raptors vs. Pacers odds. Before making any Pacers vs. Raptors picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 68-39 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. Pacers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Pacers vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Pacers spread: Pacers -1.5

Raptors vs. Pacers over-under: 219 points

TOR: F Pascal Siakam is averaging 19.4 points in Toronto's last 10 games

IND: F Doug McDermott is shooting 58.1 percent over the past 10 games

Why the Raptors can cover



Toronto has won four of its last five games overall and has dominated the series with the Pacers, winning three straight and eight of the past 10 meetings. Point guard Kyle Lowry (toe infection) sat out Friday's 101-81 victory over Miami and is questionable for Sunday, but Norman Powell scored 23 points in his place. Powell is averaging 17.8 points and shooting 55 percent in his four starts this season.

Forward OG Anunoby continued his stretch of strong play by knocking down five-of-six 3-pointers and scoring a season-high 21 points against the Heat. Over his last six games, the former first-round pick is averaging 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 made 3-pointers and 2.1 steals. Anunoby is shooting a sizzling 59.5 percent (22-of-37) from behind the arc in that span.

Why the Pacers can cover

With center Myles Turner sidelined for two games due to a fractured hand, Indiana looked defenseless in back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks, giving up a combined 253 points. Turner returned to the lineup in Friday's overtime victory over Orlando and just missed a double-double with 22 points and nine rebounds. He also had three blocks and is leading the league with 4.08 per game.

Indiana has had to adjust to the trade of Victor Oladipo and absence of recent acquisition Caris LeVert (left kidney), but point guard Malcolm Brogdon has been a stabilizing force. The team leader with 22.5 points and 7.2 assists per game, Brogdon buried the deciding 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left in OT on Friday. He is averaging 23.8 points, 7.7 assists and 1.6 steals in 10 games this month.

How to make Raptors vs. Pacers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with the teams projected to combine for 223 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pacers vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Raptors vs. Pacers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.