The Indiana Pacers will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 9-7 overall and 5-5 at home, while Toronto is 7-9 overall and 2-6 on the road. Indiana is favored by two points in the latest Pacers vs. Raptors odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 217. Before entering any Raptors vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 68-39 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pacers vs. Raptors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Raptors spread: Pacers -2

Pacers vs. Raptors over-under: 217 points

Latest Odds: Toronto Raptors +2 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana fell 107-102 to Toronto on Sunday in the first of two consecutive games between the teams. Malcolm Brogdon turned the ball over four times en route to a 5-for-22, 12-point finish. Domantas Sabonis missed nine of 10 field goal attempts and finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds. The Pacers have lost three of their last four games. Indiana was outscored 28-19 in the third quarter.

Myles Turner had 25 points and six blocked shots on Sunday. After missing the previous two games. Turner has averaged 23.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game. He leads the league with 58 blocked shots. The Pacers have lost nine of their last 11 meetings with the Raptors.

What you need to know about the Raptors

OG Anunoby had 30 points along with eight rebounds and five steals on Sunday. He made 9 of 16 shots from the field, four of six 3-point attempts and eight of 10 free throw attempts. The Raptors have won five of their past six games. They have won four in a row vs. the Pacers. Norman Powell scored 20 points and had a career-best six assists.

Since Jan. 14, the Raptors are third in the NBA in points allowed (101.3) and second in opponent field goal percentage (.436). Toronto has held the opposition below 44 percent shooting four times in the past six games. Kyle Lowry (foot) and Pascal Siakam (knee) did not play on Sunday. Their status is uncertain for Monday.

How to make Pacers vs. Raptors picks

The model has simulated Pacers vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pacers vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pacers vs. Raptors spread to jump on Monday, all from the model that is on an incredible 68-39 roll.