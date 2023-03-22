The Toronto Raptors will try to bounce back from their loss at Milwaukee when they face the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Toronto had won three straight games prior to that setback, and the Raptors are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Indiana has lost three of its last four games, falling 2.5 games back of Chicago for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Toronto is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Pacers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 234. Before entering any Pacers vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Raptors vs. Pacers spread: Raptors -8.5

Raptors vs. Pacers over/under: 234 points

Raptors vs. Pacers money line: Toronto -355, Indiana +278

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto has not lost a home game in more than a month, with its last loss coming against Utah on Feb. 10. The Raptors rattled off three straight home victories last week, beating Denver, Oklahoma City and Minnesota to give themselves some cushion in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament field. They are a half-game ahead of Chicago for ninth place and are three games ahead of Indiana for the final spot.

Veteran guard Fred VanVleet had 23 points in a loss to Milwaukee on Sunday, while OG Anunoby added 22 points in a game that Toronto led by six points entering the fourth quarter. Indiana has lost three of its last four games and turned the ball over 22 times in its loss at Charlotte on Monday. The Pacers have only won five of their last 19 road games, while Toronto has covered the spread in six straight home games.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana should be coming off a win, as it led Charlotte by 21 points in the second quarter on Monday. The Pacers were outscored by 15 points in the final six minutes, as Myles Turner and Buddy Hield each finished with 20 points. Rookie guard Bennedict Mathurin returned 11 days after suffering a right ankle injury, scoring 18 points.

The Pacers are playing without leading scorer Tyrese Haliburton, but Hield has played in every game this season and is averaging 17.1 points per game. Turner is the team's second-leading scorer (18.0) and the leading rebounder (7.6). Toronto could be without reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes (wrist), who is averaging 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

