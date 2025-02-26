We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 32-24 overall and 16-10 at home, while Toronto is 18-40 overall and 5-21 on the road. These two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings, but the Raptors are 5-1 against the spread in their past six games against the Pacers.

Pacers vs. Raptors spread: Pacers -10.5

Pacers vs. Raptors over/under: 233.5 points

Pacers vs. Raptors money line: Pacers: -488, Raptors: +370

Why the Raptors can cover

The Raptors are headed into this one after suffering a 111-101 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday. Toronto had four players finish with double-digit points in that matchup, led by shooting guard R.J. Barrett, who scored 22 points. For the season, Barrett is averaging 21.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. Scottie Barnes was also effective in the loss against Boston, recording 21 points, six assists and three rebounds.

Despite losing three of their last four games, the Raptors will enter this contest confident they can keep this one close. That's because Toronto is 4-2 in its last six meetings against the Pacers. In addition, the Raptors are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games on the road. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pacers can cover

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, the Pacers' good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They took a 125-116 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Nuggets. Tyrese Haliburton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double with 19 points and 15 assists.

Even though they lost, the Pacers were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in 19 consecutive matchups. Indiana is averaging 28.9 assists per game this season, which ranks sixth in the NBA. The Pacers are 5-1 in their last six games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference. See which team to pick here.

