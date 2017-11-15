Raptors vs. Pelicans Game Thread: Y’all tired now?
Fresh off a doozy in Houston yesterday, do the Raptors have the legs left in New Orleans?
The Raptors ride into New Orleans fresh off their best win of the season: a 129-113 romp of the Houston Rockets, toppling a Western Conference powerhouse. While New Orleans isn’t on Houston’s level, the test tonight is the schedule — can Toronto win their first back-to-back of the season?
The Pelicans’ depth has been massacred by injury. The biggest piece of that is Tony Allen, who’s questionable after two missed games with knee inflammation. 8-6 New Orleans, though, does have their two superstars in Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins — who are finally starting to gel after a long getting-to-know-you period.
Will the Raptors’ frontcourt depth be able to keep the two towers in check? Can Jonas Valanciunas repeat a surprising performance from last week, when he bully balled Cousin into frustration?
These questions will be answered. Set yourself down, read Dan Grant’s full preview, and get to the comments.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet One, 8 p.m. EST
Starters
Toronto - Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, OG Anunoby, Serge Ibaka, Jonas Valanciunas
New Orleans - Rajon Rondo, Jrue Holiday, Dante Cunningham, Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins
Injuries
Toronto - Norman Powell (doubtful - hip pointer)
New Orleans - Alexis Ajinca (knee), Omer Asik (illness), Solomon Hill (hamstring), Frank Jackson (foot), Tony Allen (doubtful - knee inflammation)
