Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Toronto
Current Records: New Orleans 30-29; Toronto 28-31
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Toronto Raptors will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto will be strutting in after a victory while the Pelicans will be stumbling in from a loss.
Last week, New Orleans lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on the road by a decisive 120-102 margin. Despite the defeat, New Orleans got a solid performance out of point guard CJ McCollum, who had 22 points and nine assists in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Toronto beat the Orlando Magic 123-113 last Tuesday. Toronto's center Jakob Poeltl was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 30 points along with nine boards and six blocks.
New Orleans is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 4-14-1 ATS when expected to lose.
The Pelicans are now 30-29 while the Raptors sit at 28-31. A couple stats to keep an eye on: New Orleans ranks second in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.54 on average. But Toronto comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest steals given up per game in the league at six. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $51.01
Odds
The Raptors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Raptors, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won ten out of their last 15 games against New Orleans.
- Nov 30, 2022 - New Orleans 126 vs. Toronto 108
- Feb 14, 2022 - New Orleans 120 vs. Toronto 90
- Jan 09, 2022 - Toronto 105 vs. New Orleans 101
- Jan 02, 2021 - New Orleans 120 vs. Toronto 116
- Dec 23, 2020 - New Orleans 113 vs. Toronto 99
- Nov 08, 2019 - Toronto 122 vs. New Orleans 104
- Oct 22, 2019 - Toronto 130 vs. New Orleans 122
- Mar 08, 2019 - Toronto 127 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 12, 2018 - New Orleans 126 vs. Toronto 110
- Nov 15, 2017 - Toronto 125 vs. New Orleans 116
- Nov 09, 2017 - Toronto 122 vs. New Orleans 118
- Mar 08, 2017 - Toronto 94 vs. New Orleans 87
- Jan 31, 2017 - Toronto 108 vs. New Orleans 106
- Mar 26, 2016 - Toronto 115 vs. New Orleans 91
- Nov 13, 2015 - Toronto 100 vs. New Orleans 81