New Orleans @ Toronto

Current Records: New Orleans 30-29; Toronto 28-31

After a few days' rest for both teams, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Toronto Raptors will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto will be strutting in after a victory while the Pelicans will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last week, New Orleans lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on the road by a decisive 120-102 margin. Despite the defeat, New Orleans got a solid performance out of point guard CJ McCollum, who had 22 points and nine assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Toronto beat the Orlando Magic 123-113 last Tuesday. Toronto's center Jakob Poeltl was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 30 points along with nine boards and six blocks.

New Orleans is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 4-14-1 ATS when expected to lose.

The Pelicans are now 30-29 while the Raptors sit at 28-31. A couple stats to keep an eye on: New Orleans ranks second in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.54 on average. But Toronto comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest steals given up per game in the league at six. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

Odds

The Raptors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Raptors, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won ten out of their last 15 games against New Orleans.