Raptors vs. Pelicans: NBA season opener live stream, watch online, TV channel, odds, prediction, pick

The NBA season is officially here, and while most of the attention is focused on the two juggernauts set to do battle in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, let's not forget where the Larry O'Brien Trophy currently resides. The Toronto Raptors will hang their banner and receive their rings tonight as they host Jrue Holiday and the New Orleans Pelicans in the first game of the young season.

The Pelicans will, of course, be without Zion Williamson, but that doesn't make them pushovers. Holiday remains an All-Star-caliber player, New Orleans added a number of contributors over the summer, and the Raptors are as vulnerable as they've ever been after losing Kawhi Leonard to free agency.

This game may not have the star power of the Lakers-Clippers clash that follows it, but it is a worthy appetizer and should serve as an exciting opening to the NBA season. Here's how you can tune into tonight's matchup.

How To Watch



Date: Tuesday, Oct. 22 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 22 | 8 p.m. ET Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: TNT | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

TNT | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: TOR -300 | NO +240 | O/U 231.5



Storylines

Raptors: This is the first game that the Raptors will play without Kawhi Leonard, yes, but in a broader sense, it is the first game that the Raptors will have played in years without some sense of organizational direction. At least the teams led by Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan had an outside shot at contention, but this group is an awkward mishmash of the remnants of last season's championship team and the promise of a future contender. Nobody knows what Toronto's future really looks like, but tonight's matchup will be our first glimpse into Masai Ujiri's plans for the future.

Pelicans: Zion Williamson isn't playing in one of the bigger opening-night bummers in recent history. That is obviously an enormous disappointment, but it is also an opportunity. For the next decade or so, the Pelicans will be defined entirely by Williamson. He is their identity, and it will be difficult for other players to shine under those circumstances. This opening stretch, however, is wide open for just about anyone else on the team. Players like Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Williamson's draftmates Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker have a chance to show what they are capable of individually, and that is a glimpse fans might not get again for quite some time.

Game prediction, picks

Both teams are in unfamiliar terrain here as they kick off new eras without their franchise players, but the Pelicans are pulling double duty here. Not only are they playing without Anthony Davis, but Williamson's absence is a fresh wound. They spent the offseason building schemes that assumed he would be playing. Asking them to adjust to the loss of arguably their best player on the road as the defending champions get their rings is just a bit too tall of an order.

The game should, however, be a fairly low-scoring matchup. The over/under is 231.5 at the moment, and these teams combined to average fewer points per game than that last season with Davis and Leonard. With both of them gone, and both teams built to defend at a high level, the Pelicans should keep it close enough to cover the seven-point spread. Pick: Pelicans (+7)



