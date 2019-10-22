Raptors vs. Pelicans odds, line: 2019 NBA Opening Night picks, best predictions from proven computer model

Kyle Lowry and the NBA champion Toronto Raptors will hang their banner before defending their home court against Jrue Holiday and the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. After an offseason of basking in the glory of their championship run, Toronto fans will get their first look at life without Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green, starting with NBA Opening Night 2019. Those two started 60 and 80 games for Toronto last year, respectively, and combined for 23.5 percent of Toronto's points. Working in their favor is that New Orleans will start their season without prized rookie Zion Williamson. After dominating this preseason, the first overall pick will miss several weeks with a knee injury. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m ET from Scotiabank Arena. Sportsbooks list Toronto as a seven-point home favorite, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230 in the latest Raptors vs. Pelicans odds, down 1.5 from the opener. Before you make any Pelicans vs. Raptors picks, listen to what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model is well aware that early in the season, the defending NBA champs will benefit from continuity, something that cannot be said for the Pelicans. New Orleans' only returning rotation players are Holiday, Kenrich Williams, and E'Twaun Moore. Meanwhile, the Raptors return most of their championship core, led by the NBA's 2018-19 Most Improved Player, Pascal Siakam.

Siakam and the Raptors as a whole were far better at home last year. Toronto had a 32-9 record and plus-7.5 point differential at home. Siakam had an improved net rating, true shooting percentage and plus-minus at home, and he'll need to play at a high level for Toronto on Tuesday night and beyond without Kawhi Leonard.

Just because New Orleans might not have team chemistry doesn't mean Toronto will cover the Raptors vs. Pelicans spread on Tuesday.

The model is also well aware of how well New Orleans matches up with Toronto defensively. The player who picked up the scoring slack when Leonard wasn't on the court last year was Kyle Lowry. Most would probably have expected it to be Siakam, but his usage rate only rose by one percent with Leonard off the court, while his points per 36 minutes only rose by 0.44. Meanwhile, Lowry's usage rate rose by 3.5 percent without Leonard, while his scoring rose by 3.35 points per 36 minutes.

This is important because Holiday and Lonzo Ball combine to give New Orleans the best on-paper defensive guard combo in the NBA. Holiday was named First-Team All Defensive Team in the 2017-18 season and was Second-Team last year. Those two guards have the length and physicality to give Lowry headaches. In games the Raptors were without Leonard and the opposing team was able to hold Lowry to below 40 percent shooting, Toronto was just 3-5 against-the-spread.

