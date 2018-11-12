Raptors vs. Pelicans: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

Toronto will try to keep its excellent start to the season going against New Orleans

The nine-game NBA slate on Monday night is highlighted by a number of intriguing matchups, including the New Orleans Pelicans taking on the Toronto Raptors

After starting off the season 4-0, the Pelicans lost their next six games, but have recently won two in a row to enter Monday night at 6-6. As for the Raptors, they've lost just once on the season, and boast the best record in the league at 12-1. 

How to watch Pelicans at Raptors

  • Date: Monday, Nov. 12
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  • TV: NBA TV
  • Live stats: GameTracker
  • Odds: Raptors -9

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Pelicans: The Pelicans have had a strange opening month or so of the season. They looked great to start, then went on a brutal West Coast road trip that, along with an elbow injury to Anthony Davis, was a major contributor in a six-game losing streak. Recently, they've beat up on the Bulls and Suns to get back to .500. Are they a top contender in the West? Probably not, but when everyone is healthy they're a really strong team. 

Raptors: So much for the Raptors struggling to adjust out of the gate with Kawhi Leonard. They're just crushing teams left and right, opening up a league-best 12-1 record with their only loss coming to the high-powered Bucks. Leonard has proved to be everything the Raptors hoped when they made the deal, and Kyle Lowry has been tremendous as well. Add in a top-tier defense, and the Raptors are looking like a real powerhouse. 

Game prediction, pick

Nine points is a lot against a healthy Pelicans team, even if the Raptors are at home. I like Toronto to win this game, but I'll take New Orleans to keep it close and cover that spread. 

