Raptors vs. Pelicans: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks
Toronto will try to keep its excellent start to the season going against New Orleans
The nine-game NBA slate on Monday night is highlighted by a number of intriguing matchups, including the New Orleans Pelicans taking on the Toronto Raptors.
After starting off the season 4-0, the Pelicans lost their next six games, but have recently won two in a row to enter Monday night at 6-6. As for the Raptors, they've lost just once on the season, and boast the best record in the league at 12-1.
How to watch Pelicans at Raptors
- Date: Monday, Nov. 12
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- TV: NBA TV
- Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Raptors -9
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
Pelicans: The Pelicans have had a strange opening month or so of the season. They looked great to start, then went on a brutal West Coast road trip that, along with an elbow injury to Anthony Davis, was a major contributor in a six-game losing streak. Recently, they've beat up on the Bulls and Suns to get back to .500. Are they a top contender in the West? Probably not, but when everyone is healthy they're a really strong team.
Raptors: So much for the Raptors struggling to adjust out of the gate with Kawhi Leonard. They're just crushing teams left and right, opening up a league-best 12-1 record with their only loss coming to the high-powered Bucks. Leonard has proved to be everything the Raptors hoped when they made the deal, and Kyle Lowry has been tremendous as well. Add in a top-tier defense, and the Raptors are looking like a real powerhouse.
Game prediction, pick
Nine points is a lot against a healthy Pelicans team, even if the Raptors are at home. I like Toronto to win this game, but I'll take New Orleans to keep it close and cover that spread.
