Who's Playing
Detroit @ Toronto
Current Records: Detroit 15-42; Toronto 26-31
What to Know
This Sunday, the Detroit Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.75 points per contest. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. Detroit should still be feeling good after a win, while Toronto will be looking to get back in the win column.
It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the Pistons ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 138-131 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Detroit's center Jalen Duren looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 30 points and 17 rebounds along with four blocks.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Toronto this past Friday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 122-116 to the Utah Jazz. Toronto was up 96-83 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of power forward Pascal Siakam, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 35 points and six boards.
The Pistons are now 15-42 while the Raptors sit at 26-31. Detroit is 1-13 after wins this year, and Toronto is 15-15 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.15
Odds
The Raptors are a big 10-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Detroit.
- Nov 14, 2022 - Toronto 115 vs. Detroit 111
- Mar 03, 2022 - Detroit 108 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 14, 2022 - Detroit 103 vs. Toronto 87
- Nov 13, 2021 - Detroit 127 vs. Toronto 121
- Mar 29, 2021 - Detroit 118 vs. Toronto 104
- Mar 17, 2021 - Detroit 116 vs. Toronto 112
- Mar 03, 2021 - Detroit 129 vs. Toronto 105
- Jan 31, 2020 - Toronto 105 vs. Detroit 92
- Dec 18, 2019 - Toronto 112 vs. Detroit 99
- Oct 30, 2019 - Toronto 125 vs. Detroit 113
- Mar 17, 2019 - Detroit 110 vs. Toronto 107
- Mar 03, 2019 - Detroit 112 vs. Toronto 107
- Nov 14, 2018 - Detroit 106 vs. Toronto 104
- Apr 09, 2018 - Toronto 108 vs. Detroit 98
- Mar 07, 2018 - Toronto 121 vs. Detroit 119
- Feb 26, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. Detroit 94
- Jan 17, 2018 - Toronto 96 vs. Detroit 91
- Apr 05, 2017 - Toronto 105 vs. Detroit 102
- Mar 17, 2017 - Toronto 87 vs. Detroit 75
- Feb 12, 2017 - Detroit 102 vs. Toronto 101
- Oct 26, 2016 - Toronto 109 vs. Detroit 91
- Feb 28, 2016 - Detroit 114 vs. Toronto 101
- Feb 08, 2016 - Toronto 103 vs. Detroit 89
- Jan 30, 2016 - Toronto 111 vs. Detroit 107