Who's Playing

Detroit @ Toronto

Current Records: Detroit 15-42; Toronto 26-31

What to Know

This Sunday, the Detroit Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.75 points per contest. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. Detroit should still be feeling good after a win, while Toronto will be looking to get back in the win column.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the Pistons ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 138-131 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Detroit's center Jalen Duren looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 30 points and 17 rebounds along with four blocks.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Toronto this past Friday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 122-116 to the Utah Jazz. Toronto was up 96-83 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of power forward Pascal Siakam, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 35 points and six boards.

The Pistons are now 15-42 while the Raptors sit at 26-31. Detroit is 1-13 after wins this year, and Toronto is 15-15 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.15

Odds

The Raptors are a big 10-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Detroit.